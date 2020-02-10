Lawyer representing Antonio Brown in civil lawsuit for sexual assault and rape files motion to withdraw

Antonio Brown has been fired, again.
Last month, agent Drew Rosenhaus severed ties with the troubled receiver. Now, Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the lawyer representing Brown in a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and rape has filed a motion to withdraw.
An effort like this can arise from one of several different reasons. The lawyer possibly isn’t getting paid — a not-uncommon occurrence for those who provide services to Brown.
Whatever the catalyst or cause(s), Brown will now have to find someone else to represent him against a claim that could get very expensive, if a jury concludes that the alleged victim is telling the truth.
The news comes at a time when Brown has launched an attempted redemption tour that has yet to win any real sympathy or support. After months of misbehavior and social-media misadventures, it will be very difficult for Brown to change the national narrative that emerged, one tweet and/or Instagram post at a time.