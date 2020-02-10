Myles Garrett met with Roger Goodell this morning

Getty Images

The Browns are hoping to get suspended defensive end Myles Garrett back on the field to start the regular season.

They may have taken a step in that direction today.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Garrett met with league officials this morning in hopes of being reinstated.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was part of the meeting, and will ultimately decide his fate. There’s no timetable at the moment for an announcement.

Garrett was suspended after ripping the helmet off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hitting him with it during their Week 11 game, triggering a brawl.

The former No. 1 overall pick has 30.5 sacks in 37 career games.