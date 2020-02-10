New L.A. stadium will host WrestleMania before it hosts the Super Bowl

Getty Images

Later this year, the new L.A. football stadium will open. Early next year, it will host WrestleMania 37.

According to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will host WWE’s marquee event on March 28, 2021.

“Many people are more excited about us hosting WrestleMania than the Olympics,” Inglewood mayor James Butts said. “I was surprised at how popular the WWE [is].”

The 70,000-seat venue can be expanded to 100,000. Per Markazi, the possibility of a six-figure capacity is being considered for WrestleMania.

The new venue will host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. The stadium originally was expected to host Super Bowl LV, but construction delays that bumped the opening of the stadium from 2019 to 2020 delayed the Super Bowl. By league rule, a new building can’t host a Super Bowl until its second season of existence.

The Chargers and Rams will share the stadium, which will be owned and operated by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

WrestleMania 35 happened at MetLife Stadium. And, yes, that’s a photo Colin Jost in an Odell Beckham jersey being thrown out of the ring during that event.