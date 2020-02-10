Pepper Johnson out as L.A.’s defensive coordinator after one XFL game

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Wildcats didn’t get the start to the season they were hoping for over the weekend and one of the XFL team’s coaches has lost his job in the wake of their 37-17 loss to the Houston Roughnecks.

The Wildcats announced that they have fired defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson. There’s no word on a replacement at this point.

“We recognize that there are issues we need to address for the 2020 season,” head coach Winston Moss said in a statement. “While these decisions are difficult, we have given this significant thought. We are here to put the best possible product on the field for our fans. We thank Pepper for his contributions to the Wildcats and we are looking forward to our home opener this weekend.

Johnson’s previous gig was with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football, so he has some experience with abrupt endings to spring football pursuits. Johnson also has more than 15 years experience as an NFL assistant coach with New England, Buffalo and the Jets.