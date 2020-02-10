Rams adding South Carolina running backs coach

Getty Images

The Rams are trying to figure out how to proceed with Todd Gurley, and they’re adding another former Georgia Bulldog to their backfield mix.

According to Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, the Rams are hiring former South Carolina running backs coach Thomas Brown.

Brown played at Georgia and coached there on either side of Gurley’s time in Athens. Brown also spent three years in the NFL as a player with the Falcons and Browns. He’s coached at Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Miami prior to South Carolina.

Previous Rams running backs coach Skip Peete was let go this offseason, and landed in Dallas.