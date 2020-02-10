Ravens extend safety Chuck Clark

Getty Images

Ravens safety Chuck Clark is being rewarded for the best season of his career.

Clark signed a three-year contract extension, the Ravens announced. According to multiple reports, it includes $10 million guaranteed and $16 million total.

A 2017 sixth-round draft pick, Clark was a backup for his first two seasons but started 12 games in 2019, and then started the Ravens’ postseason game as well.

“Chuck is a great story about hard work, patience, preparation and passion,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “He waited for his chance and seized the opportunity. Chuck’s a good football player, a fine teammate and a respected leader. He’s the type of player we want on our defense for a long time. Congrats to Chuck and his family.”

The 24-year-old Clark should spend his prime years in Baltimore.