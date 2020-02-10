Report: Bret Bielema interested in Michigan State head coaching job

Getty Images

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh didn’t take an interview with Michigan State about their head coaching vacancy, but another NFL assistant is reportedly interested in the opportunity to succeed Mark Dantonio with the Spartans.

Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press reports that Giants outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema is interested in the job. Bielema was hired by the Giants last month and has head coaching experience in the Big Ten after going 68-24 at Wisconsin over seven seasons. He was less successful during a five-year run at Arkansas.

The Bielema report came shortly after Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell pulled his name out of contention. Fickell worked under Dantonio at Ohio State and was seen as a top candidate in East Lansing.

Sabin reports that the school’s search committee met on Monday morning to discuss next steps, so we should know soon if Bielema is going to be in the mix.