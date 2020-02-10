Report: Quinton Dunbar plans to skip Washington’s offseason workouts

Getty Images

Ron Rivera will be able to start working with Washington’s players in April, but it appears one of the team’s starting corners isn’t planning on being there.

J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports that Dunbar is not planning to attend the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason workouts.

Dunbar is heading into the final year of the three-year contract he signed before the 2018 season and stands to make $3.5 million in salary and bonuses while counting $4.4 million against the cap. It’s not clear if Dunbar wants a new contract at the moment, however, and Finlay notes the season-ending injury suffered by linebacker Reuben Foster in last year’s organized team activities as something that could be on his mind.

Dunbar started all 11 games he played for Washington last year and led the team with four interceptions. He also missed nine games due to injury during the 2018 season.