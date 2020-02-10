Report: Quinton Dunbar requests trade or release

Getty Images

Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar requested either a trade or his release Monday evening, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

Dunbar has one year remaining on the three-year contract he signed before the 2018 season. He is scheduled to make $3.5 million in salary and bonuses while counting $4.4 million against the cap in 2020.

It is unclear whether he wants a new contract.

Earlier in the day, J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reported that Dunbar is not planning to attend the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason workouts.

Linebacker Reuben Foster injured his knee in last year’s organized team activities, which Dunbar could have on his mind.

Dunbar started all 11 games he played for Washington last year and led the team with four interceptions. He missed nine games with injury during the 2018 season.