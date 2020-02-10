Report: Texans hire Chris Rumph as outside linebackers coach

Getty Images

The Texans have reportedly added a new face to their defensive coaching staff.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team has hired Chris Rumph as their outside linebackers coach. He takes the place of John Pagano, who was fired after the 2019 season and is now on Vic Fangio’s staff in Denver.

Rumph was in the same position at the University of Tennessee. The school also saw inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer leave for a job on the Giants staff this offseason.

The Texans moved Romeo Crennel from defensive coordinator to associate head coach this offseason with Anthony Weaver taking over as the coordinator. Weaver was the defensive line coach and he’s expected to continue working with that group despite the change in his title.