Sean Payton says improved technology for spotting balls is coming

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2020, 7:04 AM EST
Chiefs running back Damien Williams was ruled to have crossed the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown on a third-down play late in Super Bowl LIV after a review showed no conclusive evidence that the ball failed to break the plane.

Such a review would not have been necessary if the league used a chip in the ball to determine the spot and there are scores of other plays over the course of a season that could be handled quickly with the help of technology. Saints head coach Sean Payton is on the NFL’s Competition Committee and he believes that such a change “is coming, it’s coming.”

While speaking with Peter King for Football Morning in America, Payton said that he expects to see “the ball crossing the plane of the goal line, and the uprights flashing yellow, just like the shot clock in the NBA” as part of the game in the near future. That comes after a Super Bowl week appearance on PFT Live that featured Payton discussing the Saints’ use of technology for tracking their own players, which he called “a target and simple barcode system that helps you locate track and be more accurate.”

Whether Williams’ Super Bowl touchdown or Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister‘s failed attempt to get into the end zone against the 49ers in Week 17, adopting such technology would take some guesswork out of some of the biggest moments in the game.

  1. Does any coach see the need to chime in as much as this guy? He has a top 5 all time qb, that is 8-8 in the playoffs and a lone championship.

  2. Right, they’re going to come up with that, but can figure out how to get delay of game right? Once the clock hits 00, a ref should have something go off in there ear to let them know, but instead 00 hits then the ref sees it then he looks down to see if the ball has snapped, what could go wrong…

  4. Great point about delay of game. The ball should flash yellow when the clock hits zero. They play clock expires several times a game without a call.
    It can flash green for touchdowns. A few micro LED’s placed on the balls could flash different colors for different situations. I type this as a joke, but it would probably be cool to see green light go on as soon as the ball crosses the goal line. They could use blue lights for first downs.
    The XFL has to get on this pronto!!

  6. What I like most about getting technology involved most is that this really will speed up the game. Between the non need to to stop games so as to measure for first downs and the extreme shrinkage of goal line review time, the fans get what they want with game speeding up without play count having to come down which has been the case in all nfl time related rules tweaking over the past 30 years.

