Utah State linebacker can’t work out at Combine because of arrest

Getty Images

Utah State’s Tipa Galeai won’t be working out at the Scouting Combine.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the outside linebacker won’t be allowed to work out for teams in Indianapolis, or go through media interviews because of a previous assault charge.

Galeai was found guilty of assault against two male students in 2017, when he was at Texas Christian. He was then dismissed from the team and transferred to Utah State.

Galeai can still meet with teams, and will work out at his school’s pro day.

Last year, the league initially banned three players from attending the Combine at all, but eventually softened their position to allow them to be there to meet with teams.