Vikings add Dom Capers to coaching staff

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer added some experience to his coaching staff.

The team announced the addition of Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant.

The former Panthers and Texans head coach is entering his 33rd year in the NFL.

He was a senior defensive assistant with the Jaguars last year.

His previous coordinator jobs include stints with the Steelers, Jaguars, Dolphins and most recently the Packers. He’s always been an advocate of a 3-4 defense, but he has the kind of knowledge that will benefit any staff.