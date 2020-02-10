Washington announces Jennifer King will work with running backs

Getty Images

There was word over the weekend that Jennifer King would be joining Ron Rivera’s coaching staff in Washington for the 2020 season and the team confirmed it with an announcement about King’s role on Monday.

King will be a full-year coaching intern with the team and work with the running backs along with position coach Randy Jordan. Rhiannon Walker of TheAthletic.com reports she’ll be paid as a coach despite the intern title and could move into a formal coaching position after the season.

She previously served as an intern for the Panthers in 2018 and 2019 and Rivera said in a statement that “her familiarity with my expectations as a coach and my firsthand knowledge of her work ethic and preparation” helped land King the position.

King, who is the NFL’s first African-American female assistant coach, was an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College during the 2019 season and also spent time working for the Arizona entry in the Alliance of American Football. King has also played football in the Women’s Football Alliance.