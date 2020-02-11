Chiefs re-sign Gehrig Dieter

Getty Images

The NFL’s daily transaction report for Monday brought word that wide receiver Gehrig Dieter’s contract with the Chiefs expired, but he won’t be moving on to another team this offseason.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Chiefs have re-signed Dieter to their 90-man offseason roster.

Dieter joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He opened the 2018 season on the practice squad, but moved up to the active roster in November and made his regular season debut that December.

He caught one pass for 22 yards in four regular season games and caught one pass for 11 yards in the playoffs. Dieter played two games for the Chiefs between stints on the practice squad last year.