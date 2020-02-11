Does Dak Prescott think he’s worth $40 million per year?

Getty Images

In September, Dak Prescott reportedly turned down a contract that would have paid him roughly $33 million annually. The Cowboys quarterback wanted more.

How much more?

Russell Wilson‘s $35 million per year average set the bar last April, and Patrick Mahomes soon will reset it.

So where does Prescott fit?

Kimberley Martin of YahooSports.com asked Prescott if he was worth $40 million annually in a new deal.

“You tell me,” Prescott answered in the video, adding, “You’re the prognosticator.”

Martin reminded Prescott she’s not the one writing the checks.

“I’m not either,” Prescott said. “If it’s my call to write it, yeah, no telling. I mean, let’s be honest, right? So like I said before, I mean, I trust my agent. I trust the Cowboys. Something will get done. We’re not going to sit here and put a number on it. Something will happen.”

The Cowboys obviously want to get a deal done sooner than later, hoping to avoid having to use the franchise tag. But the sides have talked for a year already with no agreement.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m wondering the same thing,” Prescott said when Martin asked him when he will get paid. “Y’all know just as much as me. Love when that day comes. But I have confidence in my agency, my agents, my team. I’ve got confidence in the Cowboys. Something will get done.”