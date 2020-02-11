Josh Allen admits playoff lateral “wasn’t my finest moment”

Getty Images

For all the good things Josh Allen and the Bills did last season, there’s at least one play he’d like to have back.

Maybe.

During an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, the Bills quarterback acknowledged that his fourth-quarter lateral in the direction of tight end Dawson Knox during their playoff loss to the Texans might not have been his wisest choice. Knox knocked the ball out of bounds to retain possession, and they drove for a game-tying field goal, which makes it easier to laugh about now.

“It wasn’t my finest moment but I kind of just saw him. Hell, if I would have given him a good pitch, Dawson might have been able to go [all the way to the end zone],” Allen said. “I can’t promise that I’m not gonna do it but I don’t plan on it. Like it could happen. Was just trying to make a play.”

He joked that he “tried to channel my inner Reggie Bush there,” on the play. Of course, that one ended up much worse.

In the 2006 Rose Bowl, the then-USC running back tried a similar move, but it backfired badly.

The Bills avoided such a fate. This time.