Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority allots $2.4 million budget for hosting of NFL Draft

Getty Images

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved a budget of $2.4 million in preparation for hosting the NFL Draft in April, according to Richard Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The money will go toward public safety, permits, shuttle services and other event related costs. The funds for the event come from hotel/motel taxes, and exhibitor charges from trade shows held in the city.

The epicenter of the event will be the area around the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road as the Bellagio, Caesar’s Palace and the Linq will be the primary sites of the event. A temporary stage for player introductions will be built on the lake in front of the Bellagio.

The draft will be the first major NFL event to be held in Las Vegas since the Raiders were approved to move to the city for the 2020 season.