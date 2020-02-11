Mike Bercovici joins Cardinals’ staff

Getty Images

Former Arizona State quarterback and assistant coach Mike Bercovici will be joining the Cardinals’ staff.

The Arizona Republic reports that Bercovici will be an entry-level assistant coach under head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Tom Clements.

Last year Bercovici worked for Herm Edwards on Arizona State’s staff. He’s also a former Arizona State quarterback.

When last we heard from Bercovici, he was with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football, where he took a brutal hit that knocked his helmet off and became one of that defunct league’s signature highlights.