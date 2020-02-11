P.J. Walker is the XFL’s first “star of the week”

Getty Images

The XFL is back, and with a week of action in the books the resurrected league has handed out its first award.

It’s the Week One star of the week, and the recognition goes to Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker.

Known as Philip during his time at Temple and through three preseasons with the Colts, P.J. Walker threw four touchdown passes in a 37-17 win over the L.A. Wildcats that prompted the road team to fire defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson after only one game.

In his XFL debut, Walker completed 23 of 39 passes for 272 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He added 26 yards rushing on four attempts.

The 1-0 Roughnecks host the 1-0 St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Battlehawks upset Dallas, thanks to the efforts of quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Houston sits atop the XFL West, given that the other three teams in the division lost over the weekend. St. Louis is tied with D.C. and New York (which play each other this weekend) atop the XFL East.