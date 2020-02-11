Packers cornerback Davon House retires

Getty Images

Cornerback Davon House hasn’t played for the Packers since early in the 2018 season.

But when he decided to retire, he wanted to do it as part of the team where he spent most of his career.

The Packers announced that House was retiring as a member of the team.

Originally a fourth-round pick in 2011, he played four years there before leaving for Jacksonville in free agency. Two years later, he came back.

A shoulder injury cut short his 2018 season, and he didn’t play last year. In six seasons with the Packers, he had 123 tackles (102 solo), three interceptions, three sacks, 46 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

But he also provided one of the best recent stories of Packers fans’ passion. When he was stuck in the Minneapolis airport, he complained about it on Twitter, and found a pair of fans to come pick him up and deliver him to Green Bay.