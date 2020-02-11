Quarterback chaos could be coming

Posted by Mike Florio on February 11, 2020, 10:40 AM EST
Getty Images

Chaos is very good for this specific business. And quarterback chaos could be coming, very soon.

The 2020 offseason could consist of unprecedented movement when it comes quarterbacks, with a chain reaction of dominoes driven by where and how quickly the biggest rectangular double-squares land.

The biggest domino continues to be Tom Brady. Even as some of the smaller dominoes begin to fall (Eli Manning retires, Philip Rivers leaves the Chargers), Brady will influence the market more than anyone else, arguably in the history of free agency.

And teams will need to know whether they’re in play for Brady. If not, they’ll need to move on to other options, including the likes of Ryan Tannehill, Marcus Mariota, Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, and/or Jameis Winston.

The franchise tag will keep Dak Prescott off the open market, but if the Cowboys make a run at Brady (and get him), Prescott would be in play, via tag and trade. Other quarterbacks who are under contract for 2020 but who could be in play include Josh Rosen, Andy Dalton, Nick Foles, Joe Flacco, Derek Carr, and Cam Newton.

And don’t forget Taysom Hill. The Saints backup, whom coach Sean Payton has compared to Steve Young, will be a restricted free agent. Payton expects another team to try to sign Hill to an offer sheet.

Then, once the carousel starts to spin, guys who are safe as of now (like Jacoby Brissett or Mitchell Trubisky) could slide into a different category. Within the next three months, the landscape of the league could dramatically change, via a game of musical chairs that could end up with more butts than seats, and it could end up with more seats than butts.

It’s a process that already has begun, and that will play out through the draft and possibly beyond. Especially if specific quarterbacks (Rivers) wait to see whether one or more teams are left high and dry in early May.

With so many tentacles tying players and teams and possible positions together, everyone needs to be ready for chaos. And the teams, players, and agents with the best plan for navigating it will be more likely to emerge in better position than they currently are.

25 responses to “Quarterback chaos could be coming

  2. I heard someone say on TV yesterday that whether or not Tom Brady is a good idea for your team comes down to which Brett Favre are you going to get- Jets Favre or Vikings Favre? What he meant by that is that it comes down to supporting cast. If you have a great O line and weapons, he could be Vikings Favre, a near MVP. Without those things, you get Jets Favre, who was terrible.

    I wouldn’t even consider Brady except as the last piece of a nearly completed puzzle.

  6. Sign Brady is you have the same weak division and a great defense year in and out.

    Without the cake walk thru division and defense he would be a run of the pack QB.

    His ego is gonna send him out to test what he really is. It is gonna be fun watching him crash.

  7. Taysom Hill would give the Bears offense instant credibility as he is much better at the position than Trubisky.getting him will be costly but they need an NFL calibre quarterback if they want to see the playoffs once again.

  8. Brady was 7th in the NFL in passing yards last year, with probably the worst collection of skill players in the league and an offensive line that didn’t play well. While he’s not an MVP candidate, like he was 2 yrs ago, reports of his demise are greatly exaggerated.

  9. I suspect that with any team but the Patriots, Brady will look very much what he is…a 42 year old quarterback on his last legs. He certainly doesn’t need the money, so the smart thing for him to do would be to finish his career in New England, with a chance of getting to another Super Bowl before he hangs them up.

  10. “I wouldn’t even consider Brady except as the last piece of a nearly completed puzzle.”
    _____________

    Adding to this, I think Rivers would be a much safer addition than Brady. He’s played for multiple coaches and coordinators on a far inferior team and consistently produced. And you could add Rivers to your team without near the scrutiny Brady would bring. It’ll be a challenge to keep whatever team Brady joins focused with all that extra attention. I think there are quite a few teams who would struggle to deal with that.

  14. Brady to the Vikings.

    They are not sold on Cousins in the clinch.

    They are one player away from a superbowl run.

  15. Sean Payton knows what he’s doing. Driving up Hill’s value. If Payton can get someone to sign Hill to a first round offer sheet, he would be absolutely delighted. Hill has 13 career pass attempts.

  16. Unless Kraft tells Brady he isnt wanted anymore he is going nowhere.why would he go elsewhere if he is offered a contract and starting job with the Pats which they surely will do.its virtually guaranteed Brady will be wearing the Minuteman decal on his helmet again next season.

  18. Brady was 7th in the NFL in passing yards last year, with probably the worst collection of skill players in the league and an offensive line that didn’t play well. While he’s not an MVP candidate, like he was 2 yrs ago, reports of his demise are greatly exaggerated.

    ———–

    Anybody who says the Patriots had “probably the worst collection of skill players in the league” last year hasn’t watched any team other than the Patriots for like 20 years. For once he didn’t have 6 different pro bowl level skill players, and he wasn’t good.

  19. Sean Payton knows what he’s doing. Driving up Hill’s value. If Payton can get someone to sign Hill to a first round offer sheet, he would be absolutely delighted. Hill has 13 career pass attempts.

    ——–

    Exactly – woah, this coach thinks his third string QB is a lot like Steve Young!! We better do whatever it takes to acquire him!

  20. Brady might be just what the Vikes need. But, Cousin’s money is guaranteed. Pats couldn’t even make a trade because of Brady’s dead money.

  24. It’s good to be in kc right now. Just won a super bowl and Patrick Mahomes is not even 25 yet already has league mvp, and super bowl mvp trophies. Now I know how those fans in New England have felt for 20 years.

  25. Brady is playing the prima donna role. Thing is teams really need to look at his last season and say what if, that is as good as he is? Rivers sucked this year. He struggled to throw the ball with accuracy and so did brady. Both need to retire IMO. Father time caught up to both of them.

