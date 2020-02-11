Raiders license plates in Nevada generate more than $350,000 for charity

Getty Images

The Raiders are coming to Nevada. Nevada license plates with the Raiders logo on them arrived more than a year ago.

Via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the team already has raised more than $350,000 for its charitable foundation via Raiders licensed plates purchased in the state they will officially call home when their Las Vegas stadium opens later this year.

From early January 2019 through January 27, 2020, more than 12,000 Raiders plates were registered in Nevada. Of the $62 fee, $32 goes to Nevada and $30 flows to the Raiders Foundation, with no profit for the team.

“Mark Davis has said repeatedly that Nevada is getting more than a football team, they are getting an army that is committed to working in the community and assisting everywhere we can help make a difference,” Raiders President Marc Badain said, via Akers. “The Raider specialty license plate program is another example of that commitment.”

The Raiders till have some work to do in order to catch the hockey team that debuted in Las Vegas in 2017. The Golden Knights already have more than 43,000 license plates.