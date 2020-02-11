Rams add Jonathan Cooley as defensive assistant

Getty Images

The Rams officially announced the hirings of three new coordinators on Monday and they aren’t done making additions to the coaching staff.

Jonathan Cooley is making the move from Akron defensive backs coach to the team’s defensive staff. Cooley changed his Twitter profile picture to a Rams logo and Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports he’ll have the title of defensive assistant/quality control coach.

Cooley coached at John Carroll when new Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was on the staff there at 2013. He’s also coached at Kentucky, Tennessee-Chattanooga and Kent State and spent time with the Rams as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow in 2019.

The changes to the coaching staff are the first responses to the Rams’ slide from NFC champs to out of the playoffs last season. Changes to the roster will be the next step as the Rams head toward their first year in a new stadium.