Report: Jaguars hiring Ben McAdoo as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

Ben McAdoo is back in the NFL.

The Jaguars are hiring McAdoo as their quarterbacks coach, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

McAdoo, 42, hasn’t coached since the Giants fired him as their head coach after the 2017 season.

He has worked with Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning. McAdoo inherits Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles, who will compete for the starting job.

McAdoo began his NFL coaching career in 2004 with the Saints, serving as offensive quality control coordinator. He worked at San Francisco before joining the Packers, where he served as quarterbacks coach for the last two of his eight seasons.

He was offensive coordinator of the Giants in 2014-15 before becoming the team’s head coach for two seasons.