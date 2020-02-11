Report: Michigan State had interest in Pat Shurmur

Getty Images

Michigan State couldn’t get Robert Saleh, and Pat Shurmur also is unavailable to replace Mark Dantonio.

The Spartans had interest in Shurmur, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

Shurmur is not pursuing the job, fully focused on his new job as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator.

The former Giants head coach agreed to replace Rich Scangarello a month ago after Scangarello’s one season as Denver’s offensive coordinator.

Shurmur, 54, went 9-23 in his two seasons as the Giants’ head coach.

The Spartans still could end up with an NFL assistant coach.

Giants outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema reportedly is interested in the Michigan State job.