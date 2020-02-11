Ryan Tannehill switches agents before free agency

Getty Images

The Titans have some big decisions to make, and big money to spend this offseason.

At least they can save a few phone minutes.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Titans quarterback and soon-to-be free agent Ryan Tannehill has hired new agents. He has switched from Pat Dye Jr. to CAA, where he’ll be represented by Brian Ayrault and Todd France.

CAA also represents Titans running back and soon-to-be free agent Derrick Henry, meaning they’ll play a big part in the future of the Titans offense.

Tannehill should do well for himself this offseason after replacing Marcus Mariota in the starting lineup midseason and leading the Titans to the AFC Championship Game.