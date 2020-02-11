Shad Khan: Playing outside the country turned out great for the Jaguars

Getty Images

Many fans in Jacksonville are unhappy with the Jaguars’ decision to play 25 percent of their home games in London in 2020. But Jaguars owner Shad Khan believes London is the perfect second home for his team.

“I think it’s been great,” Khan said of the decision to play internationally, via News 4 in Jacksonville. “Jacksonville I think is a small market. When I was introduced, for me it was, I’m going to do everything to keep NFL football in Jacksonville. So how do we do that? A logical solution to me was really we want to expand the fan base. We don’t want to put extra pressure on our fans in Jacksonville to be able to support all the games.”

Khan believes there are plenty of fans who want to see the Jaguars play in London.

“Playing games outside the country really turned out great for us,” Khan said. “I think our fans have traveled with us, we have a lot of fans outside the U.S. and it’s been a win-win for everybody. Great for the league, too.”

The major concern for fans in Jacksonville is whether they’ll soon hear Khan say that two games in London is so great that it should become four, and then four could become eight.