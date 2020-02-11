Shad Khan “very hopeful” Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell will be back

Getty Images

The Jaguars are projected to be near the bottom of the league in 2020 cap space and that’s raised the issue of whether they will be able to have defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue back for another season.

Ngakoue is on track to become an unrestricted free agent while moving on without Campbell would free up $15 million in cap space for the Jaguars. Team owner Shad Khan said recently that he hopes to find a way to hold onto both players.

“Both of those players — Yannick and Calais — I had chats with them after the season,” Khan said, via the team’s website. “I would love for them to be back and I’m very hopeful they’ll be back.”

General Manager Dave Caldwell said he hoped Ngakoue’s deal would come together “relatively easily,” although Ngakoue didn’t sound like he shared that outlook. Campbell said he thinks he’s still worth every penny of the deal he signed in 2017, so asking for a pay cut probably won’t bear fruit if the Jaguars try to run that option up the flagpole.