Tom Telesco: Have to build this differently without Philip Rivers

Getty Images

The prospect of Philip Rivers moving on after 16 years with the Chargers was on the table long before Monday, but that’s when it became official that the quarterback won’t be back with the team.

Rivers and the Chargers offered joint statements saying that their conversations led to the conclusion that it is best for both sides to part ways once Rivers hits free agency. That’s led to plenty of speculation about what’s next for Rivers, but there’s plenty of uncertainty about the Chargers’ plans as well.

It has been a long time since they’ve had to think about finding a starting quarterback and having Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick on the roster probably doesn’t rule out any other options that may be available to them this offseason. General Manager Tom Telesco isn’t showing any cards about what direction they may ultimately take in Los Angeles.

“But there’s an excitement getting into a new era of Charger football. And you have to build this a different way without Philip here anymore,” Telesco said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “It’s not gonna be easy, I know that, because from Philip you knew year after year after year, you got consistent play, high level play and a quarterback you could count on, every single day. Not just games, but practice. He was accountable day in, day out. It’s gonna be new here.”

The Chargers’ decision will be one of many puzzle pieces to fall into place during what’s shaping up to be as intriguing an offseason for quarterbacks as we’ve seen in some time.