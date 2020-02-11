XFL betting starts slowly

Getty Images

The XFL is back, and a lot has changed in 19 years.

Gambling is now legal in 14 jurisdictions. Six of them have authorized betting on XFL games.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the XFL’s Saturday games generated more than 1.4 times the handle of the 2019 NFL Hall of Fame game, and roughly 10 percent of the handle of the NFL’s regular-season opener between the Packers and Bears.

Las Vegas didn’t generate significant interest in the XFL. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, less than $10,000 was wagered on the point spread for the Seattle-D.C. XFL opener on Saturday.

Part of the problem surely came from the fact that bettors were flying blind, with no trends or track record for any of the teams. As more games are played, bettors will feel more informed about the potential wagers. That said, the lines will also better reflect reality, making it harder to guess right.

One area that needs improvement is the setting of the over-unders. All four Week One XFL games came in under the number.