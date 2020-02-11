XFL games were weekend’s Top 4 sporting events for viewers age 18-49

Getty Images

Whether it can sustain its popularity long-term remains to be seen, but the XFL is off to a strong start.

According to SportsMediaWatch.com, the four XFL games that aired in the league’s debut weekend were the four most-watched sporting events of the entire weekend for viewers ages 18 to 49. The 18-49 demographic is the most coveted age range for advertisers, which means events that draw 18-49-year-olds are particularly valuable to TV networks.

Although the XFL didn’t draw anything close to the viewership that NFL games draw, it did better than big games in both college basketball and the NBA. The only sporting event that drew more viewers overall than the XFL was Sunday’s final round of the PGA Tour Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on CBS, but golf drew an older audience than the XFL.

The total viewership for the four games included 3.30 million for Seattle-DC on ABC, 3.29 million for Los Angeles-Houston on FOX, 3.39 million for Tampa Bay-New York on FOX and 2.50 million for St. Louis-Dallas on ESPN.

According to Michael Mulvihill of FOX Sports, the two games on FOX both grew their audience significantly as the games went on, with both games having about 30 percent more viewers at their peak than at kickoff. That strongly suggests the audience was engaged and interested in watching the game unfold, as opposed to just turning it on at the beginning as a curiosity and then tuning out quickly.

A year ago the Alliance of American Football had a solid audience for its first game, and that league went belly-up quickly. So it’s far too soon to declare the XFL a success. But the XFL this weekend did even better than the AAF did a year ago, and the league and its broadcast partners have to be pleased.