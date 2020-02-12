49ers sign veteran lineman Ethan Westbrooks

Getty Images

The 49ers made it to the Super Bowl based in large part on the strength and depth of their defensive line.

They added some depth Wednesday.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers signed veteran defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks.

Westbrooks spent five years with the Rams, starting 11 games. He went to camp with the Raiders last year but was released in final cuts.

The 49ers have a big decision to make in the coming weeks on free agent defensive end Arik Armstead, and the team has said they want to keep him. Whether or not that means franchising him, it’s never a bad thing to have experienced reserves.