“A lot of moving parts” for Cardinals, Kenyan Drake to sort out

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill praised General Manager Steve Keim’s 2019 work during a radio interview on Wednesday and one of the moves he cited was the decision to trade for running back Kenyan Drake during the season.

Drake ran 123 times for 643 yards and eight touchdowns while also catching 28 passes in eight appearances after arriving in a deal with the Dolphins. Keim said late in the regular season that he hoped to re-sign Drake, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and Bidwill sent the same message.

Bidwill said on Arizona Sports 98.7, via the team’s website, that he thinks it is a positive that Drake switched his Twitter avatar to a picture of himself in a Cardinals uniform. He then added that “it takes two people to make a deal and there are a lot of moving parts” to sort out before settling anything.

There’s also the matter of David Johnson. Bidwill and Keim gave him a three-year extension that ties him to the Cardinals through 2021 and has a guaranteed salary of $10.2 million for the coming season. Drake supplanted Johnson last season and there’s been speculation about the team trying to move on without him, but Bidwill said only that “he’s a member of the organization just like anyone else under contract.”