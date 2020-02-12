Getty Images

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media isn’t the first to suggest the Falcons could move on from Devonta Freeman, but he is the latest.

It makes sense that the Falcons either would request a pay cut of Freeman or release him.

The Falcons are projected to be only $5.3 million under the salary cap for 2020, per overthecap.com. Freeman is scheduled to make $6.5 million in salary and count $9.5 million against the salary cap.

The Falcons would save $3.5 million against the salary cap by releasing Freeman.

Freeman has not lived up to the five-year, $41.25 million contract extension he signed with the Falcons in August 2017.

Freeman, who turns 28 next month, has played 30 games in the three seasons since he signed the deal, gaining 2,339 yards from scrimmage and scoring 14 touchdowns.

The Falcons attempted to trade Freeman at the trade deadline, and the Lions had interest, per Rapoport.