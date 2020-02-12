Lamarr Houston signs one-day contract to retire with Raiders

Getty Images

Linebacker Lamarr Houston has not played in the NFL since 2017. He had a few workouts in 2018, but his career essentially ended after the 2017 season.

Houston, though, hadn’t officially retired.

He did that Wednesday, signing a one-day deal with the Raiders.

The team announced it will place Houston on the reserve/retired list.

Houston, 32, entered the league as a second-round choice of the Raiders in 2010. He played eight seasons with three teams, also seeing action with the Texans and Bears.

He finishes his career with 100 games, 71 starts and 302 tackles, 30.5 sacks, 76 quarterback hits, an interception and five forced fumbles.