Myles Garrett reinstated by NFL

This week’s meeting must have been a good one.

The Browns announced that defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL.

Garrett was given an indefinite suspension last November for clocking Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet. He ended up missing the final six games of he season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Garrett on Monday, and was apparently convinced that Garrett was contrite.

The Browns issued a statement backing their star pass-rusher.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”