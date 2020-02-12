Report: Former Browns TE coach John Lilly set to join North Carolina staff

Getty Images

Former Cleveland Browns tight end coach John Lilly is set to join Mack Brown’s coaching staff at the University of North Carolina, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

Lilly was hired by the Browns last season as an assistant for Freddie Kitchens’ coaching staff. Most of his coaching experience has been at the college level as he served 13 years at Florida State and eight seasons at Georgia.

Lilly had also spent one year as tight ends coach with the St. Louis Rams as part of Jeff Fisher’s staff.