Sean McVay “really excited to learn from” Kevin O’Connell

Getty Images

The Rams held a press conference with head coach Sean McVay and the team’s three new coordinators on Wednesday and one of the topics up for discussion is what led the team to hire an offensive coordinator after going without one the last two seasons.

McVay said there will continue to be a collaboration with run game coordinator Aaron Kromer and pass game coordinator Shane Waldron when it comes to putting the offense together, but thought O’Connell adds something new that will be valuable to both McVay and quarterback Jared Goff.

“His ability to communicate, big picture, I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for Jared to work with somebody like him because of some of the things that he’s done that maybe I haven’t gotten exposed to,” McVay said. “So I’m really excited about learning from him, working together and us positively pushing each other to ultimately figure out what’s the best version of the 2020 Rams offense and how does that look as we continue to try to put that together with our players in mind.”

McVay said that O’Connell will take on most of the usual quarterback coach responsibilities, so it appears Goff will be getting to work with him quite a bit in the months to come.