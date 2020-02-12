Seattle Dragons hope to have 30,000 fans at home opener

Getty Images

Each of the four Week One XFL games had attendance figures between 17,000 and 18,000. The Seattle Dragons make their home debut this weekend, and they’re hoping for a lot more than that.

Via Scott Hanson of the Seattle Times, team president Ryan Gustafson said that ticket sales for Saturday’s home opener exceed 25,000. The team hopes that the crowd will reach 30,000.

“We’re going to keep it going,” Gustafson said. “The demand has really gone through the roof since Saturday, and we’re really excited about it. It’s an exciting start. Seattle fans love their football. They are excited about this team and we’re grateful about that.”

On Monday, an extra 1,000 seats were made available. They quickly sold out.

Gutafson added that the Dragons lead the XFL in season-ticket sales. The number spiked after the Seahawks’ playoff run ended.

Still, even if 30,000 attend the Dragons’ home opener, the stadium will be more than half empty. That’s one of the problems with playing in an NFL stadium — and it’s something the XFL shouldn’t be doing. Games broadcast from full stadiums feel like a big deal. Images of empty upper decks undermine that vibe.

Even with only 30,000 people in CenturyLink Field, it could get raucous. The venue was designed to amplify noise and direct it to the visiting sideline. The Tampa Bay Vipers will be the first XFL road team to experience that dynamic.