Vikings co-coordinators anticipate good communication

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer created an interesting dynamic when he named co-defensive coordinators this offseason.

But since former line coach Andre Patterson and linebackers coach Adam Zimmer have known each other for so long, they anticipate it being a smooth process.

“I’ve known Adam since he was a little boy,” Patterson said, via the team’s official website. “And obviously, Zim’ and I have coached together a long time. So other than his three children and his mom, I’m probably the only other person that knows him better than he knows him.

“To me, that transition is very smooth. Adam and I have had great communication in the six years that we’ve been together [with the Vikings]. When Mike called us both in and asked us would we consider doing this, Adam and I got together and talked a lot of things through. I think it’s going to be a great thing for our players, for our defense and for the Minnesota Vikings. So, I have no concerns about it whatsoever.”

Patterson first worked with Mike Zimmer at Weber State in 1988, when his son Adam Zimmer was 4. They also worked together at Washington State in the 90s, and Patterson has been on Zimmer’s staff his entire time in Minnesota.

“We’ve already worked really closely together, so I don’t think that will be a change now that we’re both trying to put this all together in the grand scheme [of the defense],” Adam Zimmer said.

Of course, Mike Zimmer could still retain play-calling duties, and he also brought in longtime coordinator Dom Capers as a senior assistant, to lend some experience as his co-coordinators add to their existing jobs.