Bob Quinn calls Matthew Stafford trade talk report false

Getty Images

A report surfaced on Thursday morning that the Lions have been talking to teams about a trade of quarterback Matthew Stafford and it didn’t take long for the team to respond to that report.

The response to the report, which stated the team has been having talks for weeks, was a denial from General Manager Bob Quinn.

“100% False!!” Quinn wrote in a text message to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The initial report drew a response from Stafford’s wife Kelly on Instagram musing about other destinations “if Detroit is done with us.” It doesn’t appear that is the case given Quinn’s message on Thursday and the message from ownership in December that the team isn’t making major changes ahead of a 2020 season that carries expectations of improved play.

Stafford was thought to be part of those expectations as he played well last season before fractured bones in his back forced him to miss the second half of the season. Moving Stafford would also result in a bigger cap hit than keeping him, which may be another reason why any thoughts of a trade may not be on the front burner in Detroit.