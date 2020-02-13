Cardinals won’t object if chosen for Hard Knocks

Getty Images

The Cardinals are one of five teams that can be forced to appear on Hard Knocks if no team volunteers. If they are chosen, the Cardinals won’t complain.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said on 98.7 FM that the Cardinals don’t mind appearing on such shows.

“We’re always going to listen to everything,” Bidwill said, via the Arizona Republic. “We’ll see what comes up. I think we’ve done a good job of being available and volunteering to do things, like All or Nothing. So we’ll see where we end up.”

The NFL allows teams to turn down Hard Knocks if they’ve been on it in the last 10 years, if they’ve been in the playoffs in the last two years, or if they have a first-year head coach. The Cardinals don’t fit any of those categories, so they can be forced to appear. The Lions, Broncos, Jaguars and Steelers are the other teams that could be forced to appear on Hard Knocks.