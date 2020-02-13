Sean McVay says he’s “more rejuvenated and reinvigorated” than ever

Getty Images

Sean McVay missed the playoffs for the first time in his three years as Rams head coach last season, but he’s not letting that get him down.

McVay says he’s feeling more optimistic than ever and excited about the offseason ahead.

“I’m excited and motivated and, really, I would say more rejuvenated and reinvigorated than I’ve ever been since I first got here,” McVay said, via the Los Angeles Times.

The always enthusiastic McVay is going to have to be ready to make big moves this offseason, as a lot is going against the Rams: They’re not in great salary cap shape, they’ve traded away their next two first-round draft picks, and they’re in a tough division. The Rams will need to be rejuvenated and reinvigorated to make the playoffs.