49ers release Zane Beadles

Getty Images

The 49ers are moving forward without offensive lineman Zane Beadles.

The team announced Beadles’ release on Monday. Beadles spent the last two years with the team and started every game at right guard in 2016 before moving to a bench role for most of last season. He made one start at left guard before Laken Tomlinson took over the job and four at right tackle while Trent Brown was injured.

In a statement, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said there’s a chance Beadles could return down the road.

“Zane is a consummate professional and has represented our organization with exceptional class,” Lynch said. “He is an unselfish guy who stepped up in a big way for our team last year and we can’t thank him enough for all his contributions to the organization and our community. Zane is just the kind of player and person we would always be open to welcoming back down the road, but releasing him now provides ample opportunity to find the right situation with his next team. We wish him and his family all the best as he moves forward in his career.”

The 49ers added Jonathan Cooper this offseason as an interior option behind Tomlinson and right guard Josh Garnett.