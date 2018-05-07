49ers sign Kentavius Street

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they have signed North Carolina State defensive lineman Kentavius Street to a four-year deal Monday.

San Francisco made Street a fourth-round pick (No. 128 overall), even though he tore his ACL during a pre-draft workout for the Giants. He had surgery last month and likely spends his rookie season on injured reserve.

Street started every game the past two seasons at North Carolina State. He finished his four-year career with 123 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Street played 51 games with 35 starts.