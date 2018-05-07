49ers sign Kentavius Street

Posted by Charean Williams on May 7, 2018, 8:27 PM EDT
Getty Images

The 49ers announced they have signed North Carolina State defensive lineman Kentavius Street to a four-year deal Monday.

San Francisco made Street a fourth-round pick (No. 128 overall), even though he tore his ACL during a pre-draft workout for the Giants. He had surgery last month and likely spends his rookie season on injured reserve.

Street started every game the past two seasons at North Carolina State. He finished his four-year career with 123 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Street played 51 games with 35 starts.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “49ers sign Kentavius Street

  1. another brutal pick by the self proclaimed genius Lynch who will be out on the “Street” very soon when all this Niner hype dies out.

  2. Granted, this guy did benefit from teammate Bradley Chubb, if he rehabs and learns the NFL he could be a productive player. Good risk pick for the future.

  3. stucats says:
    May 8, 2018 at 8:03 am

    another brutal pick by the self proclaimed genius Lynch who will be out on the “Street” very soon when all this Niner hype dies out.

    —————————————————

    You know what team doesn’t have any hype? The Dallas Cowboys.

    You want to know why? Because they’re irrelevant.

  5. BraceForImpact says:

    You know what team doesn’t have any hype? The Dallas Cowboys.

    You want to know why? Because they’re irrelevant.
    ***********************************************************
    ok pal, you are still hurting from those 2 beatings the Boys laid on the Niners in Santa Clara the last 2 years in a row.

  6. stucats

    What you may not understand is that we niners fans knew how terrible our team was the past 3+ yrs. Those losses didn’t even hurt cause I knew it was gonna happen. The problem is, you Dallas fans still think your team is good. When, in reality, you’re mediocre at best. How many playoff games have you guys won recently? Enjoy looking up at the Eagles for years to come.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!