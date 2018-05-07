Bears rookie Roquan Smith has team-issued iPad stolen from his car

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 7, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
AP

NFL players often get their playbooks on team-issued tablets, and the Bears may be hoping the tablet they gave first-round draft pick Roquan Smith doesn’t have an easy-to-guess password.

Smith got an iPad from the team after he was drafted, and on Saturday he called the police in Athens, Georgia, to report that the iPad had been stolen out of his car.

There was no immediate word about what kind of information the Bears put on the iPad before giving it to Smith, a linebacker who played his college football at Georgia.

Police say the iPad, other electronics, two watches, shoes and Smith’s Georgia helmet and three jerseys he wore at Georgia last season were all stolen out of his 2018 BMW X5. The report says there was no damage to the car, suggesting that Smith had left it unlocked.

Teams closely guard their playbooks, and if the Bears’ playbook had already been installed on Smith’s iPad, then the Bears probably won’t be thrilled to know he left it in an unlocked car. And they’ll be hoping whoever has it doesn’t send it along to the Packers, Lions or Vikings.

60 responses to “Bears rookie Roquan Smith has team-issued iPad stolen from his car

  2. Roquan I already love you as my ILB but good lord why would you leave these things in your car?

    And FYI I’m sure apple and the bears have been in contact already. There are things in place in case of events like this. Not worried about playbook getting out.

  3. This is what happens when you use your vehicle as a mini-apartment. You shouldnt even leave your vehicle paperwork in the car (I know, we all do). Then to leave it unlocked on top of that….d’oh. Don

  4. How stupid to leave the car unlocked, that suggests a brain cell failure. With all those
    things in the car????

  8. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:
    May 7, 2018 at 2:33 pm
    Welcome to Chicago.

    Read the article. Happened in Athens, Georgia

  10. .
    im sure the team has find iphone enabled etc etc so it can be wiped.
    meanwhile i’ll check ebay for it.

  12. jackburton408 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 2:40 pm
    Belichick at it again.

    I guess I get your “joke”. But A – Belichick is a great coach & GM. Get over it. B – Do you think Bill Belichick needs to steal the Bears playbook to beat the brakes off them?

    I bleed blue and orange but the Bears are not a feared team. Especially by Bill….yet (see what I did there).

  14. Didn’t his house get robbed as well recently? Stealing his Georgia memorabilia..Yeah, he seems legit.

  15. There are so many ways for criminals to open “Locked Cars” now a days that this could happen to anyone. They have ways to figure it out electronically. So lets not assume he left the car unlocked…..Haters.

  16. I admit, the first thing I thought when I read the title was ‘well hes in chicago, what did he expect.’ Athens Ga is a bit more surprising.

  17. Roquan, get well acquainted with this feeling. Now that you’re a Bear, most of the stuff that happens to you is going to be bad.

  18. “There are so many ways for criminals to open “Locked Cars” now a days that this could happen to anyone. They have ways to figure it out electronically. So lets not assume he left the car unlocked…..Haters.”
    Unlock them, heck. Read the Wired Magazines story on the guy in LA who not only unlocked it, but, also, started, put in gear, and “drove” the Chevy pickup from his laptop. Hacked in through the tire inflation system.

  20. He drives a 2018 BMW X5, which starts at $57,200. He gets like $1000 a week during training camp, from what I understand. Who knows what he actually gets in mini camp. So can we dispense with the fiction that no one is paying top college players?

  24. Suggesting unlocked? yeah cause you cant break into a car any other way ffs. Ever used a coat hanger and whatnot. Leaves no real damage.

  25. Damn Viking fan is on the prowl again.give it back sir,the Vikings wont give you money for it because they dont need to know the Bears playbook to whip them again this year.

  26. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:
    May 7, 2018 at 2:33 pm
    Welcome to Chicago.

    Apparently 33 people didn’t read the story.

  27. “trubiscuitbears34 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 2:29 pm
    Roquan I already love you as my ILB but good lord why would you leave these things in your car?”

    People get complacent at times in life when bad things don’t really happen to them. I’m a cautious person but at times have done that.

  28. eaglesmancave says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:30 pm
    He drives a 2018 BMW X5, which starts at $57,200. He gets like $1000 a week during training camp, from what I understand. Who knows what he actually gets in mini camp. So can we dispense with the fiction that no one is paying top college players?

    I’ve heard that agents often float their clients loans before they get their big paychecks as an incentive to sign with them. Right, wrong, or otherwise.

  31. Grant N says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:37 pm
    Suggesting unlocked? yeah cause you cant break into a car any other way ffs. Ever used a coat hanger and whatnot. Leaves no real damage.

    How many would be thieves walk around with car break-in tools? Those who do are normally professional car thieves and since in this case they didn’t take the car we can assume they weren’t car thieves. He was just careless and hopefully he learned his lesson.

  32. I hope he gets it back in time for the playoffs…otherwise he will just be bored sitting at home with nothing else to do besides watching other teams on TV.

  33. from the linked article:
    “The team distributes iPads that serve as a de facto playbook. The Bears were able to wipe the iPad of all the playbook information once they learned of the theft.”

    The advantages of technology.

  34. Of course it’s gotta be my Bears to pick the 2nd disaster of the 2018 draft (after Mayfield).

    Lost his digital playbook. Now it’s gonna be sold on eBay for too much to an anonymous Packers operative.

    Cut this fool.

  35. I am in IT as a manager these things have poison pills on them… anyone tries the password “x” amount of times or tries to hack it over the wire and that thing will become a brick.

    Its worthless.

    You would be surprised how many carry around break-in tools – professionals yes but they don’t always take the car. With the valuables inside they didn’t even have to take the car to get a nice payday.

  38. Pro tip – iPad in your hands, being studied means it can’t be jacked from your car…

  41. handsomerob86 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    I admit, the first thing I thought when I read the title was ‘well hes in chicago, what did he expect.’ Athens Ga is a bit more surprising.

    No it’s not, this happens everywhere. Good grief.

  42. 49erfan44 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Where was B.B. during the incident

    Somewhere being so good that he’d never need a playbook to beat a team like the Bears.

    Oh, and trading franchise QBs to pathetic teams with ungrateful fans, too.

  43. There is an app, find my IPad on your phone. It uses GPS. I know I have left my IPad at job site but tracked it down immediately. Hopefully the Bears are smart enough to do this.

  45. When I lived in Tennessee, I woke up one morning to the trunk of my new car wide open and everything stolen out of my trunk (thankfully it was just a case of water and some other cheap stuff). I found out later that because I have big thighs (I’m no Bo Jackson but still), sometimes the button would get pressed in my pocket on accident.

    I’m guessing something along those lines happened to him because if dude is from the south, he knows better than to leave a car unlocked. Especially a brand new Beamer.

  47. Pretty sure there are league wide precautions in place to not find Chicago Bears or any other teams playbook on Craigslist. I’ve read that the individual teams IPads are controlled by a mobile device management console along with multifactor level security. If the playbook is lost the team will wipe the drive remotely.
    A five figure fine is given to players who lose their playbooks also to help them remember.

  51. Where was B.B. during the incident

    He does it with a drone that has a claw attached, like those machines that grab the fuzzy toys.

  52. Your chances of being a victim of property crime is higher in Athens Georgia (1 in 28) than it is in Chicago (1 in 31).
    Facts have a strange way of making uninformed assumptions kind of dumb.

  53. Lots of Pats haters on here. I’m not even close to a Pats fan but c’mon, that joke’s older than your grandmas underwear. If Bill needed to steal info to beat the Bears, he wouldn’t have a job. Always fans of real crappy teams that got somethin to say about the Pats. Don’t hate the Pats, hate your owners.

  54. eaglesmancave says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    “He drives a 2018 BMW X5, which starts at $57,200. ”

    Do you really think that a high draft choice who is expected to earn 10s of millions and whose rookie contract will guarantee him millions is going to have trouble qualifying for a car loan?

  56. And as soon as he reported it, the Bear’s IT department remotely wiped the tablet (I’m assuming). Rookie mistake, but not nearly as bad as losing a printed copy of a playbook.

    Then again, knowing the Bears, the ownership may have thought basic security software was too much of an expense – didn’t buy it. Or, the IT department never installed it/didn’t activate it on the tablet. It’s the Bears.

    The Lions have unique tablets – to erase the screen you just shake the tablet. The red case is pretty solid. The only worry is the two knobs breaking.

  59. Since Microsoft has the exclusive contract with the NFL, I’m guessing what was stolen was a Microsoft Surface and not an Apple iPad. I don’t know enough about the Surface to know if they have a “Find my Surface” feature or can remote wipe, so the data may be vulnerable and recoverable by the thief. But, as noted by another poster, I doubt the the perp had any idea what was on it or who owned it. Crime of opportunity. Unlocked 2018 BMW X5 on a Chicago street? Might as well put a “Steal Me” sticker on the windshield.

