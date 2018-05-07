Bears rookie Roquan Smith has team-issued iPad stolen from his car

AP

NFL players often get their playbooks on team-issued tablets, and the Bears may be hoping the tablet they gave first-round draft pick Roquan Smith doesn’t have an easy-to-guess password.

Smith got an iPad from the team after he was drafted, and on Saturday he called the police in Athens, Georgia, to report that the iPad had been stolen out of his car.

There was no immediate word about what kind of information the Bears put on the iPad before giving it to Smith, a linebacker who played his college football at Georgia.

Police say the iPad, other electronics, two watches, shoes and Smith’s Georgia helmet and three jerseys he wore at Georgia last season were all stolen out of his 2018 BMW X5. The report says there was no damage to the car, suggesting that Smith had left it unlocked.

Teams closely guard their playbooks, and if the Bears’ playbook had already been installed on Smith’s iPad, then the Bears probably won’t be thrilled to know he left it in an unlocked car. And they’ll be hoping whoever has it doesn’t send it along to the Packers, Lions or Vikings.