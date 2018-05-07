Browns claim punter Justin Vogel, cut quarterback Joel Stave

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 7, 2018, 4:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers decided to move on from punter Justin Vogel, but the Browns want to take a look at him.

Cleveland claimed Vogel on waivers today.

Vogel was the Packers’ punter last year and had a solid season, with a gross average of 44.4 yards and a net average of 41.6 yards, with 19 punts inside the 20-yard line and just two touchbacks. It’s easy to see Vogel beating out Britton Colquitt for the punting job in Cleveland this year.

But the Packers felt that Alabama’s JK Scott, more of a finesse punter, was a better fit for them this season. So Vogel will get a chance to make a roster elsewhere.

To make room on the 90-player roster for Vogel, the Browns cut quarterback Joel Stave. He was fourth on their depth chart behind Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield and Drew Stanton, and the Browns may have felt there just weren’t going to be enough reps available in camp to justify keeping four quarterbacks. Stave played his college football at Wisconsin and has made a long journey around the NFL since going undrafted in 2016, with stops in Minnesota, Seattle, Kansas City, Washington, the New York Jets and now Cleveland. He has yet to play in a regular-season game.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Browns claim punter Justin Vogel, cut quarterback Joel Stave

  1. It is not uncommon for new college graduates to travel across America in order to “find oneself”. Joel Stave is just having NFL teams foot the bill. Tip o’ the cap, young Mr. Stave. Tip O’ The Cap.

  2. soon they’ll cut Mayfield..then he goes to Saints and Wins a SB….Soooo Browns !

  3. Vogel is another nice piece for the Browns. He was extremely solid last year as an undrafted rookie. I don’t know much about the punter the Packers drafted but for me, he’s going to have to be awfully good at his job to justify giving up a draft pick and a solid incumbent to land him.

    The Browns are going to be a lot of fun to watch over the next few years. John Dorsey to the Browns reminds me very much of Ron Wolf to the Packers. Inherited a team in dire straits and got right down to business revamping and revitalizing the entire organization. Of course the ’96 Super Bowl was the best part of Wolf’s tenure for us Packer fans, but it was also a LOT of fun watching the journey from punchline to World Champions. I sincerely hope it’s just as much fun for you guys.

  4. Eliot Wolf was the guy who recommended Vogel in Green Bay. It makes sense that they picked him up after Green Bay waived him. Also, the report I heard is that Vogel requested his release so he could catch on with a team now instead of late in camp, figuring GB would keep a draft pick over him. Nice of GB to oblige, but kind of a risk, as a rookie punter is not a sure thing – I would have preferred to see a competition instead of giving up a decent punter in hopes a rookie will be better.

  6. As long as Tyrod Taylor doesn’t get hurt, Cleveland could have a nice year. Mayfield just isn’t ready for prime time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!