Browns claim punter Justin Vogel, cut quarterback Joel Stave

Getty Images

The Packers decided to move on from punter Justin Vogel, but the Browns want to take a look at him.

Cleveland claimed Vogel on waivers today.

Vogel was the Packers’ punter last year and had a solid season, with a gross average of 44.4 yards and a net average of 41.6 yards, with 19 punts inside the 20-yard line and just two touchbacks. It’s easy to see Vogel beating out Britton Colquitt for the punting job in Cleveland this year.

But the Packers felt that Alabama’s JK Scott, more of a finesse punter, was a better fit for them this season. So Vogel will get a chance to make a roster elsewhere.

To make room on the 90-player roster for Vogel, the Browns cut quarterback Joel Stave. He was fourth on their depth chart behind Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield and Drew Stanton, and the Browns may have felt there just weren’t going to be enough reps available in camp to justify keeping four quarterbacks. Stave played his college football at Wisconsin and has made a long journey around the NFL since going undrafted in 2016, with stops in Minnesota, Seattle, Kansas City, Washington, the New York Jets and now Cleveland. He has yet to play in a regular-season game.