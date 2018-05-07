C.J. Anderson expects “great complementary” relationship with Christian McCaffrey

Getty Images

Running back C.J. Anderson signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Monday and told the media a short time later that he’s in Carolina because he believes the team’s approach “definitely fits my style and my game.”

As you’d expect, that includes their approach to offensive football but it extends to the team’s slogan and their decision to feature Christian McCaffrey in the backfield.

“As far as ground and pound, the “Keep Pounding” slogan that Carolina likes to [use], the ground and pound game I think fits [me] well,” Anderson said, via the Charlotte Observer. “Breaking tackles and finding ways to use that to make long runs and bigger plays, also catching the ball out of the backfield, too. But having a guy like McCaffrey, who’s super shifty and also can do some of the same things, it can be a great complementary [relationship] with each other.”

Jonathan Stewart played 403 snaps and carried the ball 198 times last season, which would mark a downtick from Anderson’s workload in Denver last year while still allowing him a chance to have a big impact on the Panthers offense. Making the most of that chance would help the Panthers and set Anderson up to hit the market on a higher note than his release from Denver this offseason.