Chiefs sign sixth-round pick Tremon Smith

Getty Images

The Chiefs signed sixth-round pick Tremon Smith to a four-year contract Monday.

Kansas City made the Central Arkansas cornerback the 196th overall choice.

He made 146 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a sack and 15 interceptions in his college career.

Smith was one of six draft picks for the Chiefs. The class also includes Mississippi defensive lineman Breeland Speaks, Florida State defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi, Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel, Texas A&M safety Armani Watts and Tennessee defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie.

According to BJ Kissel of the team website, Smith was a standout at the team’s three-day rookie minicamp that ended Monday.